“Lo del Amore has no name”

Xabi Etxeita He is going to face his hometown team in the Second Division, Amorebieta, the club where he grew up as a footballer. “I have a lot of people I know. It will be a very nice match for me. What the Amore has done has no name. It’s amazing, we’ll see what they can do. For them it is a prize, playing in Segunda is a pass for the club and for the people ”. He will also face Saint Joseph: “We have been talking in the summer and in the end he ended up signing for Amore. He is a great player, he has shown it. I wish you all the best”

