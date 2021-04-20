LMB: Omar Vizquel the training of the Tijuana Bulls a la tennis drill (Video)

The manager Omar vizquel directed the training of the Bulls from Tijuana to tennis drill on the LMB.

In fact, the Venezuelan helmsman who is in charge of taking the reins of the Bulls of Tijuana in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

On this day Vizquel led the practice with tennis drills or tennis drill, which consisted of Omar he placed a series of players, who were pitchers, to take the balls that he threw with the racket.

The exercise consisted of Vizquel They passed him the tennis ball and the Creole with the racket directed it to the players that he wanted to catch it, which in this case was a practice for the team’s pitchers.

Tennis Drill with the pitchers today at our Early Camp 🎾 pic.twitter.com/1HL2ig0AQF – TorosDeTijuana (@TorosDeTijuana) April 19, 2021

This without a doubt is a great challenge for Omar Vizquel, how it is to lead a team that has no other goal in the LMB other than winning the championship title in the 2021 campaign.

It must be remembered that in 2020, no action could be seen in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a lot of hunger for ball is expected in all teams and their fans.