LMB: Los Toros de Tijuana directed by Omar Vizquel achieved the sweep in the first series of the season (Video)

The Bulls of Tijuana in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), who are led by the Venezuelan Omar Vizquel, they achieved the sweep in his first series of the 2021 season.

On Sunday, the Bulls de Tijuana faced Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the third game of the series, where they came from behind to win with a score of 6-4.

The home run with homers from Jairo Pérez and Paulo Orlando were up 4-1 over Tijuana, who were undaunted and turned the score around in the fifth inning with four touchdowns.

Junior Lake’s double, Leandro Castro’s unstoppable and Pete O’Brien’s huge homer put the shares 5-4 in favor of the team led by Vizquel, who scored one more in the ninth inning and the bullpen did a commendable job, ending it with the rescue of Fernando Rodney.

WE WON! THE ARROW AND THE BROOM ARRIVED! 🏹🏹🏹🏹🏹🧹🧹🧹🧹 Fernando Rodney scores his first save in the @LigaMexBeis! # CulturaBulls🐃 pic.twitter.com/n8NuM6NCdI – Toros De Tijuana (@TorosDeTijuana) May 24, 2021

The meeting had a great event, how was the debut of Oliver Pérez in the sixth inning who struck out all three batters he faced, being a very important piece in today’s victory, as well as how it will be in what will be this nascent season of the Mexican League from Baseball.

Omar vizquel has a great start to the campaign by locating the Bulls with a 3-0 record, being a great incentive for the organization and the fans, who have only one thing in mind and that is to be able to achieve the goal that fell short in the 2019 harvest, how it is to win the championship of the LMB.