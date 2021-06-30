in World

Lluvia ‘stops’ ceremony for the second anniversary of the National Guard

Due to the rain that is currently registered in Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to “postpone” the ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the National Guard, which was scheduled to take place in the Field Mars.

Nothing about the ceremony has been reported on the National Guard’s Twitter account.

