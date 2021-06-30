Lluvia ‘stops’ ceremony for the second anniversary of the National Guard

Due to the rain that is currently registered in Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to “postpone” the ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the National Guard, which was scheduled to take place in the Field Mars.

Nothing about the ceremony has been reported on the National Guard’s Twitter account.

A country as big as Mexico deserves that those of us who have decided to serve the country in the #GuardiaNacional give every day our maximum effort to fulfill the task and bring justice and peace to every corner of Mexico. Closer and closer to you, we celebrate # 2YearsInGuardia. pic.twitter.com/eu2tBn2mxq – National Guard (@GN_MEXICO_) June 30, 2021

asc