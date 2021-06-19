Llull will be one more season at Real Madrid

06/18/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Sergio Llull does not move from Real Madrid. At least for the next season. In the absence of official confirmation, the Menorcan point guard will continue to defend the white jersey until next June 2022. This is how the club and the player agreed a few weeks ago. Llull would have already signed that contract that links him to Madrid.

Llull will thus become the first captain of Real Madrid, an entity to which he arrived in 2007. Now, 14 years later, he continues to show his loyalty to the white club.

We will see if this is the last contract that the Menorcan renews with the Madrid entity. The truth is that Llull was tempted in his day with the NBA but finally decided to stay in Madrid. It will be necessary to see until when.