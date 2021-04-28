Lluís Cortés bets on rotations against Madrid CFF

04/28/2021

Act. At 11:56 CEST

Madrid CFF will host Fútbol Club Barcelona (at 12 noon) in a match featuring rotations in the Barça ranks. Four days before the semifinals of the Champions League, the Barça presents a very different line-up from the usual, in which the quarries will be able to demonstrate their potential.

Cata Coll will be in goal replacing Paños while Laia Codina and Emma Ramírez will lead the defensive back. That of the subsidiary debuted with the first team in the postponed match against Rayo Vallecano and today he opens as a starter. Jana and Melanie are expected to be the two wingers. The center of the field will be formed Vicky Losada and Alexia, the captains, probably accompanied by Mariona, while Crnogor & ccaron; evi & cacute; -the Swiss will not play the role that she usually plays at Barça, but will have a more offensive role like the one she has in the national team- and Bruna would be the two wingers and Oshoala, the center forward.

👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFFICIAL

👌 By @stanleytools # ForçaBarça # MadridCFFBarça #WPAWA pic.twitter.com/GEqFbmt627 – FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 28, 2021

The locals they will go out with everything before the leader of the First Iberdrola. Madrid CFF arrives with high spirits after qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina after beating Real Madrid 2-1, the third-placed in the league. The Madrid club has taken a great step forward throughout this campaign, positioning itself as one of the best teams in the competition.