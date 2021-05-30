Llosetense shows its power after beating Ferriolense (0-4)

05/29/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

The Llosetense rounded off a magnificent performance against Ferriolense, which he thrashed 0-4 during the duel held in the Municipal of Son Ferriol this Saturday. The Ferriolense wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Alcudia by a score of 2-1. For his part, Llosetense He came from winning 3-1 in his stadium at CD Genoa in the last game held. With this result, the Palmesan set is eighth, while the Llosetense he is third after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the llosetín team, which kicked off at the Municipal of Son Ferriol thanks to a goal from Rozkiewicz in the 14th minute. After a new play, the score increased by Llosetense, who distanced himself through a bit of Montori at 22 minutes, ending the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who put more land in between with a goal of Gonzalez in minute 70. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Llosetense, who increased distances by putting the 0-4 through a goal from Pulpillo in minute 82, thus ending the match with a final score of 0-4.

The coach of the Ferriolense gave entrance to Of God, Pons, Jove Y Miki for Roldan, Seck, Vine Y Red, Meanwhile he Llosetense gave the green light to Gonzalez, Nicolau, Pulpillo, Mateo Bergas Y Toni Abo, which came to replace Recalde, Rozkiewicz, Garcia, Dosil Y Montori.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Roldan, Vine, Red Y Meza) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Garcia.

With this result, the Ferriolense remains with 20 points and the Llosetense it rises to 34 points.

On the next day the Ferriolense will play against him Esporles away from home and the Llosetense will play his match against him Felanitx in his fiefdom.

Data sheetFerriolense:Meza, Juanma, Roldan (De Dios, min.74), Rojas (Miki, min.83), Mosquera, Seck (Pons, min.74), Castell, Parra (Jove, min.83), Alejandro Pons, Gomera and AlexLlosetense:Nieto, Cristian, Vaz, Montori (Toni Abo, min.79), Amer, Zamora, Dosil (Mateo Bergas, min.79), Rozkiewicz (Nicolau, min.59), Recalde (Gonzalez, min.49), Garcia ( Pulpillo, min. 79) and PartnersStadium:Municipal of Son FerriolGoals:Rozkiewicz (0-1, min. 14), Montori (0-2, min. 22), Gonzalez (0-3, min. 70) and Pulpillo (0-4, min. 82)