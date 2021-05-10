Llosetense achieves a close victory at home against Cardassar (2-1)

05/09/2021 at 10:31 PM CEST

The Llosetense added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Cardassar this sunday in the Municipal of Lloseta. The Llosetense wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Felanitx by a score of 2-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Cardassar reaped a two-way tie against the Alcudia, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this defeat the Cardassar was placed in fourth position at the end of the match, while the Llosetense is third.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Cardassar, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Javier Lopez in the 18th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half he scored a goal Llosetense, who got the tie with a bit of Amer at 56 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the llosetín team, which turned the score around putting the 2-1 through an own goal from Ramis moments before the final whistle, in 88, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 2-1.

The technician of the Llosetense, Nico Lopez, gave entry to the field to Pulpillo, Oncala Y Nicolau replacing Dosil, Jot Y Toni Abo, while on the part of the Cardassar, Miguel Àngel Tomás replaced Llull, Jojo, Ramis Y Alvarez for Isaac calvo, Jaume, Hernandez Y Marti.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, three for the locals and four for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Christian, Amer Y Nicolau and by visitors to Alzamora Puigros, Jaume, Jojo Y Febrer.

With this result, the Llosetense he gets 28 points and the Cardassar with 27 points.

In the next match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Llosetense will play against him Soller away from home and Cardassar will face the Esporles at home.

Data sheetLlosetense:Bartomeu, Amer, Vaz, Jota (Oncala, min.72), Cristian, Gonzalez, Dosil (Pulpillo, min.62), Toni Abo (Nicolau, min.72), Zamora, Socias and GarciaCardassar:Sanchez, Febrer, Coll Femenias, Alzamora Puigros, Roig, Hernandez (Ramis, min.64), Isaac Calvo (Llull, min.53), Javier Lopez, Jaume (Jojo, min.53), Bona and Marti (Alvarez, min .86)Stadium:Municipal of LlosetaGoals:Javier Lopez (0-1, min. 18), Amer (1-1, min. 56) and Ramis (2-1, min. 88)