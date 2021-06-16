Lloris says they did not kneel because “everyone should do it”

06/16/2021

The captain of the French soccer team, Hugo Lloris, explained this Wednesday that They did not kneel to protest against racial discrimination in their first match of the European Championship because it is an action that must be followed by all teams.

The “bleus” finally did not kneel, as Lloris had announced on Monday at a press conference, because, they understand, the gesture must be supported by UEFA, the goalkeeper explained to the French media after the meeting in Munich.

“This is the case of the Premier League, where the movement has been united and supportive. But in this competition it is not the case,” added the Tottenham goalkeeper, who clarified that the French team supports the cause and does not want racism in the game. sport and in society.

In the match played on Tuesday, which ended 1-0 for the French, the “bleus” did not make the gesture they promised after the extreme right of the country shouted in the sky at the public positioning of the team against him racism.

Thierry Mariani, candidate of the ultra party of Marine Le Pen for the elections of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, in southeastern France, spoke out against this tribute on his Twitter account.

“Enough of the gestures of repentance that consist of following a fashion launched in the United States for an assassination for which France and the French have no responsibility,” said Mariani.

However, the “bleus” had already knelt at the beginning of June in the friendly match that pitted them against Wales at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, and which ended 3-0 for Deschamps’s.

In that match, the French imitated the stance that became a symbol against racism during the “Black Lives Matter” protests in the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s assassination in May 2020.

This is not the first controversy that the French team has raised during the European Championship. Previously, the song “Write my name in blue, shout my name in blue” with which the French Football Federation announced the players summoned for their European tour was also criticized by the extreme right of the country.