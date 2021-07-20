Llorente y Cuenca joins BME Growth on July 22

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the incorporation of LLYC (LLORENTE AND CUENCA), once all the documentation presented has been studied and after analyzing the information presented by the company and once the favorable evaluation report of the Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The start of the negotiation of the company, which is the eighth company to join BME Growth this year, will be on July 22.

The company’s Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 9.39 euros, which represents a total valuation of the company of 109.3 million euros.

The company’s trading code will be “LLYC”. The Registered Advisor of the company is Rent 4 Corporate, while Rent 4 Bank will act as Liquidity Provider.

LLYC is a global communication and public affairs consulting firm with more than 600 professionals in 13 countries. Its clients are top-level organizations in Latin America, Spain and Portugal, in the telecommunications, financial, consumer, lifestyle, energy, real estate, health, food, mining, engineering, insurance, tourism sectors, among others.