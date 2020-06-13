Marcos Llorente He will start in San Mamés in the clash in which Atlético de Madrid will face Athletic. The midfielder was Anfield’s hero coming off the bench and, after three months without football, the ’14’ mattress will have the gallons he was looking for when he arrived at the Metropolitan.

Marcos Llorente has not had an easy time since joining Atlético from Madrid. The midfielder did not finish earning the confidence of Cholo Simeone on the field, although on the physical plane and the state of form has always surprised the Argentine coach and the coaching staff. The ex of the eternal rival of the rojiblancos has always been careful and during the confinement it would be no less.

Llorente has returned in perfect shape, like other colleagues like Diego Costa. And in this return, Cholo Simeone has started testing him in a more advanced position. His demonstration at Anfield, with physical waste and scoring ability, has led the Argentine coach to hismove him a little closer to the playmaker, where he can go down to defend, press up and fight for the air balls, a function very similar to the one that Raúl García performed when he played for Atlético de Madrid.

Marcos Llorente’s style has always liked the coach Buenos Aires of Atlético de Madrid. Commitment and sacrifice are some of the virtues that the Cholo values ​​the most and the man from Madrid is not lacking. Despite this, the stiff competition in the core with players like Koke, Saúl or Thomas has not managed to get hold of a fixed gap. Now he has a new opportunity and after his epic participation in Anfield, if he manages to continue in that line, there will be no one to move him from the mattress onces in the 11 finals that lie ahead in the Santander League.