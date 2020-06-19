Simeone He went through the press room, again electronically, to review what this thirtieth day of the Santander League in which they will return to Metropolitan Wanda since the competitive restart. After the good work in El Sadar, the mattress makers face as locals the Valladolid and the Argentine sees priority « win » and then find « the team that has the best chance of performing in the best way. »

Beyond rotations, among the issues that the Cholo there was the figure of Marcos Llorente. The Argentine coach has found in the former Madrid player his new Raúl García. «Raúl has been a very important player in his time at Atlético. He had already played second striker once. Marcos in his life imagined being able to play as a striker …« , Assured Simeone, giving value to what the Madrid player is achieving: » But seeing him train every day, with his strength, his forcefulness in the auctions … he woke up the option, sharing it with him, of make an effort to find an alternative«.

« Llorente is a midfielder and will continue to be so and will also remain an important alternative to play there. It makes sense, we saw it the other day on the pass to Morata, but not only because of that, but because gives vision and game quality. It is one more alternative where it is not easy to find a balance to make the team play. It has other characteristics to Correa, João, Vitolo … Marcos gives us a different alternative and we will continue to strengthen it in some moments of the match « , the Argentinean analyzes about the possibilities he offers now Llorente, comparing it also with another ex, Griezmann: «With Marcos it happens like when Griezmann arrived, that I saw him that he could play second or forward when everyone told me it was just a band. Lucas played central and was the world champion as a left back. Position in which we saw him in his first match against Madrid against Cristiano. Then it was to continue gaining confidence. When the players transmit you tools, the coaches must be prepared to take advantage of them. And I saw that he was scoring goals, that he was scoring goals… And these opportunities must be exploited within football ».

Morata or Diego Costa

«I spoke to them a week before starting LaLiga, as a result of what I understood last week and that I told them about playing together. I spoke to them and transmitted what I feel. They are very important players, each in the time in which they can be useful to the team. They are both very engaged. We already saw him with Morata the other day, not only because of the goal but because of his predisposition to understand what the game needed. That generates strength. Hopefully we can hold it. It will depend on the coaches and the soccer players to feel it ».

Return to the Metropolitan

“We have spoken in due course about the circumstances that must be carried out and from these we must behave. The circumstances of today are different and we adapt to compete and to continue seeking our goal as a team and club. Life is circumstances and we cannot stop at what is. Now there are circumstances to adapt to, reinvent yourself to what this society is marking us, not only us, the restaurants for example are at 50%, all the situations of the society that is marking us this moment that we are living. We are not the exception ».

Indications from the band

« At all times I seek that, above all, that my footballers feel for me and that this generates help for them. That as a coach we can transmit something from the outside ».

Oblak’s ball out

«Be Oblak, Savic, Giménez… No different move was noticed. Many times the goalkeeper generates fatigue and sometimes it is good for the center backs to hit if you are going to play long. ”

Recovered Felipe?

«Keep training apart from the group. He is much better with the expectation of next week to be able to get closer to having him.

Herrera’s desire

«Herrera said to me last week:‘ Mister, put me on ‘. What do we need. He said it in training, not with words, but with body movements. We have him and he responded with calm, experience, vision of the game. We hope you can continue giving us that alternative midfield. We need everyone. In a season finale with so many matches, so demanding, it is almost impossible to always play with them. We coaches must make footballers the reality. If they are all you can get there and if not it is complicated ».

Options on the left

«We have already trained, eating from the preseason with Arias on the left side. Hermoso has played there, Saúl… Manu is from the position and he is young but with a promising future… We will look for reading when it will be time for another teammate to replace him before playing every two, three days, which is not easy and at some point he will need to rest ».