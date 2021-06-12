Llorente explains how he lived the false positive for covid-19 that jeopardized his Euro 2021

06/12/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

The positive climate that is breathed in the selection in the last hours it was reinforced with the telematic appearance of Diego Llorente in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The player wasted optimism after returning to the national team when it was confirmed that he was a false positive for Covid-19, although he recognized the nightmare he experienced when he had to leave the concentration with an ambulance to isolate himself.

First, Llorente thanked Luis Rubiales, President of the Federation, “for being the first to call me when I had to go and always be aware of me, also to Luis Enrique for his support and for the reception of the companions, I needed him. They were a complicated couple of days for me and my family and the reception was very special. Says a lot about the level of bonding of this selection. It is something that is not forgotten. “

The Leeds player reported that in his isolation “the first two days they were complicated, very frustrating“, although he appreciated that” the important thing in the background is that I was fine, without any symptoms and that he was lucky because a lot of people have had a very bad time. “

Doctor Cota

Among the people who have helped you the most, Llorente highlighted the figure of Dr. Juan José García Cota, who was always aware of its evolution: “He is who else has been by my side, he conveyed the harsh news that was positive and he is the one who has helped me in this process until the tests confirm that it was a false positive “.

Another person with whom he had a lot of communication was with Sergio Busquets, who is still at his home in Barcelona under quarantine, and explained that “we exchanged messages and he has shown me his support. It was sad news to leave the concentration, although deep down we keep hope that, for the first game, not the same, but in the future he can rejoin “.

Llorente is already breathing easy, although the trip by ambulance to Las Rozas to his home in Madrid on Tuesday night after detecting the positive has been recorded. “I did not know what to think, that night I barely slept, I did not stop turning. The virus can spread at any time, but here we have a strict control and he was not someone in very close contact with Busquets. I could not find a reason or explanation. My wife and my family helped me in devastating first hours. To see yourself outside of something that makes you excited about something that you do not control, is superior to you and leads to frustration “.

Llorente took the opportunity to “send a message to everyone, especially to young people who relativize more. The virus is still there, you have to give it a lot of importance because many people have had a very bad time. “

Personally, the footballer explained that he was not vaccinated As a precaution to avoid adverse effects with the debut on Monday so close, but that will receive the dose in the next few days.