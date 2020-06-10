There is no doubt that Lleyton Hewitt He was a special player, a man who left no one indifferent and whose footprint in tennis goes far beyond his titles. There is a curious feeling about the Australian that his final achievements were far less than his meteoric breakthrough foreshadowed. As a teenager he was able to win the tournament in his own city, Adelaide, he became the youngest player to reach number 1 in the worldAt 20 years, 8 months and 26 days, back in 2001, he finished two seasons in that position and chained a streak of consecutive weeks at the top of the ranking simply overwhelming. But something was missing.

That a player with these guarantees end his career with only 30 individual titles and two Grand Slams seems a little meager. It was also against him the lack of consistency to get more revenue from his best years, as well as the shortness of his dominance in a circuit where the alternatives were many. Safin, Roddick, Ferreroskirmishes of Kafelnikov or the last good years of Agassi, They ended up undermining the morale of a player who melted like sugar in coffee before the emergence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He abandoned the fight for glory too soon, and although he wanted to perpetuate himself on the circuit for his unbridled love of tennis, his figure lost momentum.

Considering the number of consecutive weeks at number 1 in the world, it is palpable how Hewitt managed to endorse this position between 2001 and 2002 during a whopping 75 weeks, which translates into 93.75% of those that appeared in the ranking ATP as the best player in the world, a total of 80. As soon as he was evicted, he had no room to re-engage at that level and in 2003 he finished as 17th in the world. He returned to being a regular in the top-10 in 2004 and 2005, producing that year his last great performance, with the final of the Australian Open lost to Marat Safin, in what was a moral blow hardly bearable.

But there is an even more curious record. Lleyton Hewitt is a number 1 who could never beat a number 1. As incomprehensible as paradigmatic situation was reflected by MisterOnlyTennis a while ago. The Australian played 18 times against a tennis player who was at the top of the table at that time and lost each time. Once in front of Novak Djokovic (Open Australia 2012), one ante Marat Safin (Master Cup 2000), two against Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros 2009 and Miami 2014) and 14 against Roger Federer.

The Swiss was a real nightmare for the Aussie, who beat those 14 games in a row, after Hewitt had a balance in his favor of 7-3 between 1999 and 2004, that is, while Federer had not yet reached the number 1 in the world. Amazing records that can be drawn from the career of a Lleyton Hewitt that he could not squeeze more of his best times, but that is an important part of the recent history of world tennis.