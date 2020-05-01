Emotions on the surface in an intense debate that is reaching biblical dimensions within the ATP circuit and in which there are clearly differentiated positions of what to do with this crisis of coronavirus. It will be difficult to change things if, even in times of crisis, a clear unity is perceived within the players despite the proposal of Novak Djokovic that all the top-100 give money out of pocket to safeguard the financial integrity of lower ranking players whose continuity in professional tennis is questioned by this crisis. The passivity of the ATP, crudely related by Carlos Gómez-Herrera A few days ago in our podcast, I highlighted the need for cooperation between tennis players around the idea of ​​Novak, but there are some who are not for the work.

04/29/2020 10:04

In our seventh Podcast we spoke with Carlos Gómez Herrera, who denounces the treatment received by tennis players far from the elite. “We are a simple number”

Keep reading

First were the controversial statements by Dominic Thiem, who despite being criticized by most of their colleagues, have received unexpected and powerful support a few hours ago. The one of all a former number 1 and a key figure in Australian tennis, one of the most powerful and influential in the world. Lleyton Hewitt He has been in clear opposition to the plan devised by Novak and clearly supports the reflections made by the Austrian. “I know Dominic and I understand perfectly what he says. No one has a problem giving money to an organization that manages it for those who really need it most, but what has been raised is totally disproportionate,” says the Australian in TheAge.

04/26/2020 03:04

The Austrian goes off the script and admits that there is no reason to help anyone financially. “There are tour players who do not commit 100% to this sport.”

Keep reading

“We have all encountered low-level tennis players who day after day do not try hard enough and are unable to give 100% of themselves to maximize their potential and progress in our sport,” said Lleyton with surprising forcefulness. example of his compatriot James Duckworth to discover what is the main weak point of what Djokovic said, in his opinion. “There is no point in requiring boys close to 100th place to give money to those against whom they have competed to raise their standards and achieve top-100. James has worked very hard and has done everything to give himself the opportunity to be among the best. He has been losing money for a long time and just now that he begins to pay off his effort, he is forced to give $ 5,000 or $ 10,000 to others who did not try as hard as he, “he said.

It should be remembered that the aforementioned Duckworth is ranked 83 in the ATP ranking and has invoiced throughout his career $ 1,652,348, achieving this season $ 121,317, as opposed to the figures we analyzed in a previous article where we addressed the precariousness of professional tennis away from the top-150. “I don’t think this hurts humble players who have earned the goal of going into the top 100 with the sweat of their foreheads,” he said. Lleyton Hewitt, in a position that reveals some dissensions in the circuit incompatible with a coordinated plan and as ambitious as the one proposed by Big3, led by Novak Djokovic. It will be necessary to be very attentive to other reactions that could take place to these declarations, as well as to the official position that a ATP that, for the moment, has not specified anything.

04/18/2020 11:04

The best tennis players on the circuit led by the big three will financially help the players most disadvantaged by this break.

Keep reading

.