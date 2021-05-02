Llerenense prevails over Calamonte at home

05/02/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

The Fill won 2-1 against Calamonte during the meeting held this Sunday in the Fernando Robina. The Fill He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his scoreboard after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against him Chinato. On the part of the visiting team, the Calamonte won their last match 1-0 at home in the competition against the UD Edge Fountain. With this defeat, the Calamonte team was placed in second position after the end of the duel, while the Fill is first.

The first team to score was the Fill, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Take Moliner in minute 8. Llerena’s team scored again, distancing themselves thanks to another goal from Take Moliner, thus achieving a double in the 30th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

After the break came the goal for him Calamonte, who approached the scoreboard with a goal from Eugene moments before the final whistle, in 88, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Fill gave entrance to Sergio Cebada, Manuel, bald Y Juanmi Buiza for David Camps, Take Moliner, Millan Y By Giovanni, Meanwhile he Calamonte gave entrance to Isaac, Troiteiro, Barnabas, Tarik Y Dieguito for Zorita, Carrasco Barrena, Gajardo, Alvarez Y blond.

A total of eight yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Ivan, Juanmi Buiza, By Giovanni, Manuel Y Carlos Toy and red card to Carlos Toy (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Juanan, Dieguito Y Tarik.

With this result, the Fill he gets 31 points and the Calamonte with 30 points.

The next day the Fill will be measured with the AD Lobon, while the Calamonteño team will play their match against the Trujillo.

Data sheetLlerenense:Christian, Carlos Toy, Fortes, David Camps (Sergio Cebada, min.61), Tome Moliner (Manuel, min.61), Salas, De Giovanni (Juanmi Buiza, min.84), Millan (Calvo, min.77), Zuri, Kaka and IvanCalamonte:Juan Galisteo, Eugenio, Gajardo (Bernabé, min.46), Juanan, Enrique, Carrasco Barrena (Troiteiro, min.46), Alvarez (Tarik, min.67), Rubio (Dieguito, min.83), José Luis, Kike Roldán and Zorita (Isaac, min.46)Stadium:Fernando RobinaGoals:Take Moliner (1-0, min. 8), Take Moliner (2-0, min. 30) and Eugenio (2-1, min. 88)