Llane: Leap in time

Leap in time, it is basically what Llane does today, why? Well, because it presents us with a new single that faces two completely different realities and times! Of course we refer to his new material, we tell you all the details here in Music News.

Llane premiered on June 25 his new material called, “Present and future” organic version, and boy has it been successful, this new version that was released just a few days ago, today on the YouTube platform accumulates a amount of almost 200 thousand reproductions! and really that people have had a lot of support for this new single, it is literally a jump in time!

It is a song that makes you think a bit about your present, your future and above all, the fact of how the situation is when you really love a person, that is, everything can often be temporary, even couples, but When the right one or the right one arrives, it is incredible how immediately we want to live with that special person, the present and we begin to plan a future with him, that is really incredible!

The reality is that this feeling of wanting to form a future next to a person does not always occur, so when you feel that enjoy it a lot because not everyone happens, it is true that they say that there are a thousand fish in the water but it is also It is true that not with all those thousands of fish such great chemistry can exist. Or what do you think?

We love that Llane has been able to mix both times in a letter, that he has been able to give us this time jump and above all this metaphor of being able to live a present and a future next to the same person, it is a metaphor in fact quite romantic.