Llagostera win 1-0 at La Nucía and take all three points

04/28/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

The Llagostera added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against La Nucía this wednesday in the Camp d’Esports Municipal de Llagostera. The Llagostera arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against At. I raised by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, La Nucía he won in his fief 1-0 his last match in the tournament against the Lleida Esportiu. With this defeat, the Nuciero team was placed in sixth position after the end of the duel, while the Llagostera is fourth.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Llagostera, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Duba. With this 1-0, the first half of the match concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended 1-0.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Guiu) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Oscar Prats Y Flabby.

With this result, the Llagostera he gets 29 points and La Nucía with 27 points.

Data sheetLlagostera:Marcos, Julen Monreal, Forlín, Sergio Cortés, Sascha Andreu, Gil, Juvanteny, Diego González, Pere, Guiu and DubaLa Nucía:Fornés, Óscar Prats, Neftalí, Manu Lama, Jose Mas (Mario Espinosa, min.32), Mancuso (Miñano, min.46), Tavares (Morgado, min.61), Javi Cabezas (Ruiz, min.73), Fofo , Pina and AgüeroStadium:Camp d’Esports Municipal de LlagosteraGoals:Duba (1-0, min. 43)