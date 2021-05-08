Llagostera receives At. I raised

05/08/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

The Llagostera plays this Sunday at 17:00 his sixth game of the Second Phase of Second B against the At. I raised in the Camp d’Esports Municipal de Llagostera.

The Llagostera He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the sixth day after having lost his last game against him Hercules by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the three games played to date, with 21 goals for and 23 against.

On the visitors’ side, the At. I raised he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Cornellà, so that a victory over the Llagostera It would help you improve your track record in competition. Before this match, the At. I raised he had won in one of the five games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season and has received 25 goals against and scored 18 in favor.

As a local, the Llagostera he knew how to defend himself in his stadium in his only match played in the Second Phase of Second B at home. At home, the At. I raised he has a record of one defeat and one draw in two games he has played so far, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away games.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Llagostera Municipal Esports Camp, obtaining as a result two victories and two defeats in favor of the Llagostera. The last match they played on Llagostera and the At. I raised in this tournament it took place in February 2020 and ended with a result of 1-3 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by five points in favor of the Llagostera. At this time, the Llagostera it has 32 points and is in third position. For his part, At. I raised he has 27 points and is seventh in the championship.