Llagostera and Hercules distribute the points after drawing at three

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Llagostera and the Hercules tied three in the Llagostera Municipal Esports Camp during his last match in the Second Phase of Second B that took place this Sunday. The Llagostera He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against La Nucía at home (0-1) and the other in front of At. I raised in his fiefdom (2-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Hercules lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Cornellà. After the result obtained, the Llagosterense team is second after the end of the match, while the Hercules is third.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Llagostera, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Guiu at 9 minutes, concluding the first period with the score of 1-0.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for the Llagosterense team, which put more land in between through a goal from Sascha Andreu at 54 minutes. Later, a new occasion increased the score of the premises by means of a goal of Sergio Cortes in minute 64 that left a 3-0 in favor of Llagostera. However the Hercules closed the gap with a bit of Benja in minute 79. Again the visiting team scored with a goal from Sidoel in the 84th minute, allowing the 3-2. The Alicante team joined again, which reacted in the contest by putting the 3-3 through another goal of Benja, who thus achieved a double at the edge of the end, in 89, ending the confrontation with a result of 3-3 in the light.

The technician of the Llagostera, Oriol Alsina, gave entry to the field to Dieste, Juvanteny Y David replacing Duba, Sergio Cortes Y Guiu, while on the part of the Hercules, Manolo Diaz replaced Jesus Alfaro, Good house, Benja, Sidoel Y Borja Martinez for Moses, Pastorini, Manu Garrido, Moyita Y Sanchez.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Sascha Andreu, of Llagostera and five to Moses, Manu Garrido, Moyita, Tano Bonnin Y Jesus Alfaro of Hercules.

At the moment, the Llagostera is left with 39 points and Hercules with 38 points.

Data sheetLlagostera:Marcos, Julen Monreal, Aimar, Diego González, Pere, Guiu (David, min.89), Marc Manchón, Sascha Andreu, Gil, Duba (Dieste, min.87) and Sergio Cortés (Juvanteny, min.87)Hercules:Falcón, Armando Ortiz, Tano Bonnín, Moisés (Jesús Alfaro, min.55), Romain Correia, Álex Martínez, Moyita (Sidoel, min.66), Manu Garrido (Benja, min.66), Pastorini (Buenacasa, min.55 ), Abde and Sánchez (Borja Martínez, min.75)Stadium:Llagostera Municipal Esports CampGoals:Guiu (1-0, min. 9), Sascha Andreu (2-0, min. 54), Sergio Cortés (3-0, min. 64), Benja (3-1, min. 79), Sidoel (3- 2, min. 84) and Benja (3-3, min. 89)