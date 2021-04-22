Lizzo’s hard road to self-love and her total liberation on Instagram

Although the singer Lizzo She became known to the public, a few years ago, as an artist full of talent, self-confidence and even a pleasant point of impudence, The truth is that during her adolescence, and part of her early youth, the interpreter suffered a serious self-esteem problem linked to the particularities of her physique, what It didn’t exactly fit the strict canons of beauty still held in the film, music, or television industries.

Fortunately, as time went by The 32-year-old interpreter has been overcoming all those barriers – internal and external – that prevented her from enjoying life fully and, above all, from the pride for the person who is at all levels. This same week, and in order to vindicate that necessary change in mentality, the pop star has published an image on her Instagram that portrays her without clothes and without filters of any kind: all a plea in favor of the authenticity and the genuine character of each one.

“I have nothing to hide and nothing to be ashamed of. I used to be overly influenced by people who I believed were objectively beautiful, by the standard that society sets for what is beautiful. When I saw these people, I wanted to change everything about myself: I didn’t feel like I was worthy of respect. And the truth is that now I don’t want someone’s beauty to imply having to detract from other people’s“, Has ensured within the framework of a new awareness campaign conceived by the cosmetics firm Dove.

