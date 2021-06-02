Lizzo Wears a Crotchet Bikini Top and Ripped Jeans

Lizzo is, once again, proving that she’s an absolute stunner.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of pictures and videos showing off her latest jaw-dropping achievement in fashion: A colorful, crocheted bikini top that she paired with high-waisted, loose-fitting distressed jeans. The look is summer and Lizzo has officially rung in the season.

“So whats y’alls fav rumor about me? 🙄🙄🙄,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post debuting the look, complete with three sultry and sexy shots.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Next, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a video of herself feeling the look as much as, well, anyone with eyes would.

“I was gonna mute this video but the commentary is too good @theshelbyswain @chawntamarie,” Lizzo captioned the video (and yes, the commentary is 100 emoji-worthy).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As usual, Lizzo’s Instagram is an instant pick-me-up, spreading her confidence, joy, and unique brand of awesome to a world that clearly needs more of all three.

“I take self-love very seriously,” Lizzo told ELLE in 2019. “And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television … by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point? ”

We love you, Lizzo — and we wanna borrow that top !!

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io