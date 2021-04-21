Lizzo surprises on Instagram posing totally naked and without retouching



Lizzo.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images

A fervent defender of natural beauty, the singer Lizzo He surprised his little more than 10.2 million followers on Instagram with a photograph where he poses totally naked and without retouchings.

The snapshot, in addition to trying to raise awareness about the physique of women, also served to announce its collaboration with the Dove brand and a campaign aimed at “helping to reverse the negative effects of social networks.”

The artist, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday next week, told her fans that she is celebrating the season of Taurus, her zodiac sign, the perfect time to show herself as she is.

“Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby, I wanted to show you how I am naturallyLizzo wrote.

“Dove is starting the #DoveSelfEsteemProject to help reverse the negative effects of social media and I am partnering with them to change the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s face it, all of you. “

The “Selfie Talk” campaign, powered by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, is part of the brand’s mission to change ideas of beauty by tackling the issues that plague the next generation, such as the blatant use of digital distortion in platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

“I love how this generation is so creative in the way they express themselves. It is truly inspiring to see how people take their identity and beauty into their own hands.“Lizzo said in a statement shared on Tuesday.

“However, people are struggling more than ever with their self-image and self-confidence. This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of a ‘Like’.

The singer-songwriter invited her followers to join The Dove Self-Esteem Project and to speak with a young person in their lives. to make new generations aware of the issue of self-love.

Dove even released a short film titled Reverse Selfie for the campaign, highlighting the extent to which retouching apps can distort reality and how young girls are changing their appearance on social media.