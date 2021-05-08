‘Lizzie McGuire’: Hilary Duff explains the real reason why the reboot was canceled

Hilary Duff’s words when the reboot / sequel to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ began to be in jeopardy were: “too grown up.” Too adult for a Disney + that continues to bet on family content and suitable for all audiences. This is what would have condemned a fiction for which this actress was going to reprise her role as the main character, with original series creator Terri Minsky as showrunner. But things went wrong and finally the project ended up being canceled.

Now Duff wanted to give more details of what happened so that the Disney streaming platform would definitely be left without the return of Lizzie, Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (Lalaine). In fact the interpreter, in statements to E! On-line, has stressed that it effectively only made sense for Lizzie to act like an adult living in the modern world, so any bet that took the character away from a “real” frame could not work. “That was the battle. I wouldn’t want to call it a battle exactly because everyone said goodbye to the project on very good terms and between me and Disney there’s only love, but you know, that was the point. I think they’re really trying to figure out what kind of content they want to include on Disney +, and that doesn’t quite fit with where I see Lizzie right now., and I’m very protective of her, and so are they. It only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she acts like a 30-year-old woman living in a modern world. “

Next up at Disney +

Undoubtedly the juiciest proposal of the house of the mouse for its platform is ‘Loki’, the marvelita series starring Tom Hiddleston which recently announced that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays” bringing its release date forward to June 9. Along with Hiddleston who returns to get into the shoes of the God of Deception, we will see Owen Wilson incarnating an agent of the Agency of Temporal Variation, a mysterious organization that watches over the preservation of timelines, and whose ultimate goal will be for Loki to fix the many mess he has been causing by the hand of the Tesseract.