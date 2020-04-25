© Instagram

The marriage announcement of Lizy Tagliani and Leo Alturria It not only brought joy in the entertainment and in the intimate circle of the couple, since once the manager of the building made his romantic proposal public, several users of social networks criticized and discriminated against the host of Telefe because of her girlhood trans, and for this reason, he went out to answer putting the points one by one.

After receiving a tweet that referred to the sexuality of her and her boyfriend, and which was later deleted, the comedian he answered forcefully. “I was born masculine, which is not the same as being a man, like you, who were born with a feminine sex and it does not make you a woman… being a woman or a man is cultural and goes beyond your genitals. Values, respect for gender, empathy and the gift of people make you a man or a woman, “said the actress.

I was born male q is not the same as being a man like you who was born with a female sex and does not make you a woman … being a woman or a man is cultural and goes beyond your genitals, values ​​respect for gender, empathy and the gift of people make you H or M. https://t.co/yZCdiRwz1i – Lizy Tagliani (@lizytagliani) April 25, 2020

Many people continued to celebrate the love of Leo and Lizy on the bird’s social network, but seeing that there were some who continued to address her with comments against her condition, Tagliani had to reply again.

“No, it would be the other way around: man / woman = genitalia. Feminine / masculine = construction. You can only be born with two types of sexes (male / female). And gender is constructed: female / male / and more, “they wrote to the host of The Right Price, to which she replied: “Search bibliography, read, inform yourself and then draw your conclusions. You can have the current that seems most like you, I am an independent being and free to think and choose what to believe ”.

Search bibliography read inform yourself and then draw your conclusions you can have the current that you like the most I am an independent being and free to think and choose to believe https://t.co/WLSDarbsxB – Lizy Tagliani (@lizytagliani) April 25, 2020

Fortunately, the humorous messages received by the humorist were much more than the violent ones, although in dialogue with one of the many people who congratulated her on her commitment to Alturria, Lizy clarified that she responds to everything.

“It is more love than hate, what happens is that I answer all the letters,” he said in a tweet, while in another exchange of words he assured that people should understand what discrimination is about, noting that unfortunately there are cases in the ones that resentment can sink or improve people.

It is more love than hate what happens is that I answer all the letters hahaha https://t.co/V9pgi3EM7Y – Lizy Tagliani (@lizytagliani) April 25, 2020

No worse is that you should understand what discrimination is about but you know that sometimes, resentment does two things or improves or sinks you https://t.co/c1YoZ9HZRm – Lizy Tagliani (@lizytagliani) April 25, 2020

You do not worry about the reaction, this is when we write it is never understood well … what counts is that you have a concern to know and that is the best https://t.co/T6SPxZk4aP – Lizy Tagliani (@lizytagliani) April 25, 2020

L.L.