Lizbeth Rodríguez’s outfit about to lose control | Instagram

The famous Lizbeth Rodríguez once again left her followers nervous on social networks because the former host of Eexposing Infidels he put his outfit to the test and was on the verge of losing control.

The former member of Badabun To perform a tremendous dance, she chose a very small two-piece swimsuit, in red for the upper part and black for the lower part, even as she did not have straps, it showed that at any moment she could lose control of the charms of Lizbeth Rodríguez.

The young influencer looked very natural with her hair down and doing marked dance steps for Tik Tok with a body of water in the background and some houses. Lizbeth’s followers couldn’t resist commenting on the situation.

It may interest you: Uncontainable !, Mia Khalifa and her top about to overflow

Although some Internet users have pointed out that the YouTube star “is already bored” with his dance videos, his followers on Tik Tok were very loyal and talked about how they love that he shares this type of content and that he really looks spectacular in a swimsuit The girl congratulated her on how she looks and pointed out that she should continue taking care of herself like this to look so pretty.

It may interest you: Shine from the sky, Joselyn Cano remembered in neon swimsuit

ADMIRE LIZ HERE

The famous ex of Tavo Betancourt currently has his followers worried, this after having revealed that part of his work team has tested positive for Covid-19. Lizbeth Rodriguez She shared that she and Esteban VillaGómez, her partner, tested negative; however, they must take necessary measures to avoid contagion and so on.

Internet users are waiting for the youtuber to provide more information in this regard and hope that her team will recover soon and that neither Liz nor her family will be affected. What did sadden many is that this contagion meant that this beautiful woman canceled her tour to expose infidels.

It may interest you: Bella from the yacht, Joselyn Cano remembered in her best moment

Lizbeth Rodríguez was sharing that she and her colleagues were visiting various states of Mexico to find more infidels for their famous series on YouTube, but what they did not expect is that despite the necessary measures, they would end up being infected.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This is not the first time that the virus is close to Rodríguez, as she was recently a guest of the TV Azteca program Mimí Contigo, shortly after it was revealed that the former Flans had tested positive for Covid-19, which sent Liz and her team to carry out the pertinent tests.