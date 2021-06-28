Lizbeth Rodríguez underwent another “fix” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Once again Lizbeth Rodríguez is once again in the sights of social networks, now after publishing an aesthetic procedure that she underwent to, apparently, burn fat.

The influencer shared a video on her Instagram account where she is seen with a specialist, injecting her with what, according to her explanation, will improve circulation and burn localized fat.

Given this, Internet users did not hesitate to react and completely disapprove of the procedure to which she was subjected. They claim that she could soon turn out to be Lyn May.

With more than one million six hundred views, the influencer captured the eyes of Internet users, who divided their opinion, because although there were those who were interested in the “fix”, there were others who completely disapproved of said application.

On the other hand, in the comments the former member of Badabun was exposed by various users, who not only looked at what she was injecting, but also at her tiny shorts, which in an oversight she showed too much.

“He was seen until the IUD”, “be careful with your shorts”, were some of the comments Rodríguez received in the recording he posted.

