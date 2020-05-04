The host of Exponiendo Infieles impresses in a swimsuit Lizbeth Rodríguez shows her butt on Instagram Claims are raining down on the youtuber and they accuse her of destroying the family of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza

Lizbeth Rodríguez almost naked! What was missing, After the host of Exponiendo Infieles, Lizbeth Rodríguez, impressed in a swimsuit and showed her butt on Instagram, claims rained down and they accused her of destroying the family of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza.

With almost 700 thousand likes so far, this series of photographs is available on the official Instagram account of the youtuber, who wrote the following:

“12.4 million friends online! United among us to get ahead and support us! No matter the distance, no matter the time, no matter where! We accept ourselves as we are !!! We help each other grow and spend sad, difficult or difficult moments together! ”.

To conclude, the host of Exponiendo Infieles, who wears a swimsuit that reveals her lush body, especially her enormous butt and prominent breasts, thus concluded her message: “I thank life, for having found each other. !!! Label all the friends you have made since we started this adventure together !!! Let’s follow each other !!! ”.

The Peruvian driver, Laura Bozzo, did not hesitate to write to Lizbeth Rodríguez: “Congratulations”, accompanied by emoticons of clapping hands, but what she did not expect was that an Internet user replied: “Ridiculous old woman”.

Despite the fact that several followers of Lizbeth Rodríguez were pleased with these images, many left with everything: “It is useless to have a cul … of followers if you did it based on the suffering of others. Think well, you’re a mom too. “

A netizen sent him a forceful message: “You ruined Jukilop’s relationship (Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza), I loved you and now I hate you, thank you, I hope you go to hell.”

“I would also like him to go with Lucifer”, “Operadísima”, “How much photoshop”, “Ay, mija, you can see the plastic”, “Caballo”, expressed other users.

A follower did not keep anything and stated the following, referring to Lizbeth Rodríguez: “You destroyed a family, I want you to face me.”

Despite the fact that the youtuber consented to her followers by posing in a swimsuit and showing her butt, other people noticed other details: “Seriously, what size are you in sneakers? In other words, we don’t even wear that much, at least I am 42 ”.

“You are sorry, my friend karma, how much do you want to shut up? As you said in a video, I want you to answer me, “said one follower, while someone else said:” It makes me want to vomit just seeing @lizbethrodriguezoficial. “

An admirer of youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja asked the host of Exponiendo Infieles a direct question: “Are you already happy that you have ruined Juan’s life?”, To which several replied: “She did not ruin his life, he His life was ruined by his actions, “” And Luisito’s too? Hahaha, it’s not just once he does it, there are several and many without proof ”,“ He ruined it on his own, sooner or later, things come to light ”.