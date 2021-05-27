Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her figure with a tight orange bodysuit! | Instagram

The model, influencer, actress and host Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzled with her beauty and three photos she recently shared in which she appears wearing her charms with a orange bodysuitSurely more than one of his followers was delighted when they saw it.

It is well known that Lizbeth Rodriguez She loves taking pictures, on constant occasions we have had the opportunity to see her in impressive settings and paradisiacal places, as a celebrity has the opportunity to show off her figure in little-known places or that give an impressive turn to her sessions thanks to the shots that they have done to him.

Surprisingly in this new publication, he showed himself as a true rockstar, thanks to the clothes he was wearing, he looked like a rude and flirtatious girl, something that he does quite well.

Two days ago she shared these photos on Instagram, with which by the way she seems to show that she is not interested in what they say about her, coincidentally it is something that she has mentioned on several occasions, but precisely in this description she made it very clear.

Talk all you want; I’m totally worse than they say, “Lizbeth wrote.

In his description, he also asked his fans which photograph they liked the most, it was the same outfit but with a different pose, the striking thing is that his orange bodysuit was quite narrow at the bottom, but it could not be seen thanks to the black pants that was wearing.

To complete her look, she wore a hat in the same color as the bodysuit that by the way had no sleeves and was round neck, there is no doubt that Lizbeth knows very well how to attract attention.

Precisely the place where the Photos It has a very urban aspect, in the background you can see several graffiti and in the last photo we see one more closely.

Curiously, of the 978 comments that his publication has, only very few wrote which photograph they preferred, because apparently everyone was in love with his publication because of the constant heart emojis that were placed between the comments.

Despite the fact that several netizens thought that Liz and her boyfriend Esteban Villagomez They had finished, because the driver, actress and businesswoman had not shared photos with him.

This could not be more wrong because precisely Villagomez shared a photo four days ago for Rodríguez’s birthday where he dedicated a beautiful message to him along with a photo next to his girlfriend and the driver’s little Eros son.