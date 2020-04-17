Lizbeth Rodríguez shows her proofs of Kevin Panini and Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

The host of exposing infidels Lizbeth Rodríguez has done it again and that is that she has exposed Juan de Dios Pantoja showing her evidence on Twitter about the relationship she has with Kevin Achutegui.

Lizbeth Rodríguez could be the first person to show evidence against an accusation to Juan de Dios Pantoja about the alleged love relationship with the now called “Kevin Panini”.

The new name that netizens have given Kevin in referring to Karla Panini The one who betrayed her best friend and almost sister by taking off her husband is currently one of the most hated women in Mexico.

Lizbeth commented on a tweet from The Greater Cuteness where I said to ask him if he had had anything with Kevin since that moment the ordeal of John of God.

Rodríguez began publishing old videos where he made references that he and Kevin already had something together, tweets where he mentioned that no woman should be cheated.

He even shared a conversation with Juan de Dios Pantoja Where they began to argue on the subject, of course, Pantoja told her it was a lie and she affirmed the opposite and invited him to tell the truth.

Later Juan de Dios shared on his instagram that everything she was saying was a lie, that no one had ever been able to affirm any rumors and it was because there was no evidence of it, also because there was simply no evidence.

In response Lizbeth just shared your own tests that what he has been exposing is true leaving everyone amazed.

What he shared was a video where he is in a conversation with Kevin Achutegui and they are precisely talking about Juan de Dios and they even mention Kimberly Loaiza La Lindura Mayor.

