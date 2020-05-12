Lizbeth Rodríguez shares a very special photo It seems that she did not realize it, but the host of Exponiendo Infieles showed the shorts The image is close to reaching 600 thousand likes

What embarrassment! After the host of Exponiendo Infieles, Lizbeth Rodríguez, shared a very special and intimate photo, she showed off her shorts.

This image, which is close to reaching 600 thousand likes, is available on the official Instagram account of the youtuber, who has so far more than 12 million followers.

View this post on Instagram I met this man a long time ago on social networks, we secretly reviewed our profiles, we spoke very little, but we were always reacting to our posts on Facebook, one day we became coworkers … And we forgot that attraction because we were immersed in our work . Things happened, people, problems, rejections, discoveries, and when we found ourselves alone and felt slightly destroyed, life found us again! He helped us help and rebuild ourselves… We are currently growing together! Moral: Sometimes the person who will make you really happy the rest of your life, is someone you have right in front of you … Open your eyes friends! <3 A post shared by Lizbeth Rodriguez (@lizbethrodriguezoficial) on May 7, 2020 at 2:44 pm PDT

Lizbeth Rodríguez opened her heart and expressed herself in the following way in this publication, in which, in addition to showing shorts, she showed her leg:

“I met this man a long time ago on social networks, we secretly reviewed our profiles, we talked very little, but we were always reacting to our Facebook posts, one day we became coworkers… And we forgot that attraction because we were immersed in our jobs”.

The youtuber, who rose to fame for being the host of Exposing Infidels, continues with her message: “Things happened, people, problems, rejections, discoveries, and when we were alone and we felt slightly destroyed, life found us again !!! He helped us help and rebuild ourselves… Currently, we are living together !!! ”.

Lizbeth Rodríguez concludes her text with a moral; “Sometimes the person who will make you really happy the rest of your life, is something you have right in front of you … Open your eyes, friends !!!”.

One of the first to react to this publication was the Peruvian host Laura Bozzo, a friend of Lizbeth’s for a time: “Nothing more true, princess, I wish you the best, I love you very much, beautiful couple”.

This comment did not go unnoticed by the followers of the host of Exponiendo Infieles, who were not the most educated with Laura Bozzo: “You already smell of municipal pantheon, madam, I thought I was already dead.”

For his part, a user went to Lizbeth Rodríguez with everything: “He finds the love of his life every 6 months, hahaha.”

An internet user sent the following message: “This is how it all started with Tavo, that everything beautiful, all honey and blah blah blah, this typical fairy tale story was already known to me. And then they go away, other videos together and then they end, and to be honest, the guy is ugly, but hey. “

One user only posted: “New dad for his little nose, haha”, but what he didn’t count on was that he would receive several responses: “Hahaha, it looked good on you”, “That little nose doesn’t even know who his dad is.”

The attacks against Lizbeth Rodríguez and her partner were only just beginning after she uploaded this photo in which she shows the underpants: “Your karma?”, “Take the phone away from her”, “Poor wey”, “You happy and others separated, but what you do comes back, Esperancita ”,“ Moral: You walk with your bosses so that you have someone to support you ”,“ Another boss? And what does that pay you? ”,“ They will end the same ”.

An internet user sent a message to Lizbeth’s partner: “@estebancvillagomez take good care of her, eh? Because @lizbethrodriguezoficial has a good fandom, but when they hurt mother lioness, we kill whoever hurts her ”.