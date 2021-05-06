Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals the worst she has seen on cell phones | Instagram

The controversy youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez has several things that she has hidden over the years and this time she has put the clothes on the air and has revealed that it is the worst that has been found on cell phones.

It was during a video with the Scorpion where the actress also exposed some things that she had not mentioned previously.

Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to do her thing in the streets and on several occasions she managed to leave everyone with their mouths open for those things she can see from her cell phone.

Although for many its Program It is a joke and they have even criticized it, for Lizbeth it is something really serious, because she realizes that in reality no one is an expert in candy.

However, what he shows during his videos is only a small part of what he experiences from day to day, since it is more than obvious that there must be things that simply should not be shown on the platform.

This is how on this occasion he decided to uncover everything completely and during a video where I collaborate with the Scorpion on June 4, 2019, the controversial influencer began that some of the things that he has not put have been about ins3sto, between cousins, mom and son.

They have all been unfaithful to us, “Lizbeth assured.

Something that of course the Scorpio disagreed, however, due to everything she has gone through, this is something that everyone generally does at some point in their life.

It is worth mentioning that Lizbeth Rodríguez is popular for her stories and challenges focused on comedy, which she uploads to her YouTube channel in Spanish.

As you may recall, Lizbeth is a former member of the Bad9bun company, which is responsible for distributing viral videos on the famous YouTube platform.

As if that were not enough, also popular for hosting his successful show “Exposing infidels” during 2018 and in fact Rodríguez is said to earn between $ 528 and $ 8.4K USD per month through the YouTube advertising revenue of his channel.

So if we take the midpoint of those figures and assume that you earn $ 4.5K per month on average, that would work out to about $ 54K per year from YouTube ads on your channel.

The youtuber was born in Mexico and began to learn theater at the age of 16, later she left home and without the support of her family, she settled with a friend to focus on her career.

For the first few years she worked as a waitress and at a karaoke, meeting the members of the Bad9bun company while she was in the theater and got a job as a technical assistant there.

Shortly after she was hired and was chosen to host the Bad9bun Show Exposing Infidels in May 2018.

As expected, in a few months, the show became one of the most viewed content in Spanish and Portuguese on YouTube, then in 2018, Lizbeth started her own YouTube channel where she uploads videos focused on comedy.

It should be noted that Lizbeth’s childhood was not happy, this due to the behaviors of her father who treated his family harshly and abusively.

As a child, she repeatedly witnessed her father hurt her mother and this is why Lizbeth regards her grandmother as her second mother, as she spent most of her childhood days at her grandmother’s house. to stay away from the stressful environment of your home.