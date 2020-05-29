Dalas, a youtuber who investigates the controversies of celebrities on the social network, interviewed Juan de Dios Pantojo. Even the celebrity answered the reason why he had saved the recordings of the girls. After spreading some chapters, Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to respond.

In interviews, JD Pantoja talks about the whole controversy with the videos they broadcast. These are intimate images where Kimberly Loaiza’s boyfriend appears with other girls. All the controversy has arisen around the fact that Rodríguez and the Badabum team had spread the information.

On his YouTube channel, Dalas asks Juan several topics. Where he answers things that nobody expected. We will tell you a little more in the next paragraphs. But just about that, the youtuber replied.

When Lizbeth Rodríguez did a live on Instagram, her fans asked about Dalas. She said, “It makes me feel the same, you know. We all know where the pages that talk about gossip go.” This, despite the fact that she also previously interviewed him. She continued and said that despite the bad comments or having lost followers, she continues with her life and working.

Regarding the interview of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Dalas

Dalas asked him why he had kept the intimate videos. The answer surprised the interviewer: “By asshole, the truth.” Well, it is not the first time that the youtuber confesses that he made several mistakes that he regrets.

Lizbeth Rodríguez responds to Dalas and Juan de Dios Pantoja

On the other hand, the famous revealed that he is afraid that there are more things that will take him out. He says he doesn’t know if he had more content, but that if he had they were able to download more content. “How did they get these out and it didn’t work for them, because the people were against it. Maybe they will wait longer for this to happen and try to find someone to invent something else.”

Finally, Juan de Dios confessed that there is a legal process against those who spread his images.

