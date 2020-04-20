Lizbeth Rodríguez receives threats after controversy with Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

The famous youtuber and actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared with her followers that she has received multiple threats both for her and for her relatives after the controversy with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

On April 16 Lizbeth made a publications bomb both in his Twitter account and in his Instagram stories, where he showed the betrayals that Juan de Dios had committed towards Kimberly.

Today, Juan shared a video what did you do where explained from his point of view absolutely everything: banned videos, rumors, posts, etc.

In the video it was observed that he was really devastated and even he admitted his mistakes and wanting to correct as it was many years ago when everything came up.

One of the things that has disgusted Internet users have been the way Rodríguez has been with Kimberly, since according to all this he did it to support her and help her open her eyes.

Apparently everything was different, since he began to perform a series of memes, teasing and humiliations towards the interpreter of “Jealous“, to which his followers and millions of people defended.

This caused Lizbeth to receive hate, critics and even death threats both for her and for her son.

He even shared in his stories a screenshot where they wrote him a threat message, and confessed that such texts have been frequent.

However, to the ex-badabun girl he does not care about me And he still stands firm with all his statements in the face of the great scandal that he unleashed for days.

He even makes fun of what happens with a video he made for Tiktok where he performs the song “Friend realize“, where imitates Loaiza and expresses:

Whatever they say, I’m not going to notice, ok? ”

Now it only remains to see how this ends, because there is a great fan war, Those of Lizbeth with those of team Jukilop, and you, who do you support?

.