Lizbeth Rodríguez raises her voice, they threaten to kill her and her son | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has proven to be a woman who does not leave, strong and direct, that is why she has shared on social networks that she is receiving threats from mu3rt3, this after the scandal that began about Juan de Dios Pantoja on social networks.

The youtuber had already reported the threats she was receiving, but she has shared a conversation in which a social media user pointed out that she had been hired to kill them her and her son, ensuring that they had their time counted.

You already know that your son has time counted, right, and you too, they paid us a large amount to disappear, horse; as well as César Morales, we will see each other soon, wrote the user.

In the conversation you can see how the subject had tried to interact with the youtuber on a couple of occasions, without success.

Apparently, it could be from Cuernavaca since he previously told him that he would like them to be there, he had even sent a kiss and a greeting to those of Badabun.

Liz shared yesterday a video in which with tears in her eyes she asks for forgiveness and no, it is not Kimberly Loaiza or Juan de Dios Pantoja, but Kenya OS, as she says in the past she was sent to do an interview to harm her image, but she was unaware of it.

It should be remembered that it was a tremendous scandal when Kenya Os and Juan de Dios were separated from work since the youtuber was accused of taking away her social networks and also threatened to release compromising images of her in a motel.

