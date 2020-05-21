Bold image of the host of Exposing Infidels Lizbeth Rodríguez reappears appears in the street with a bra and short cachetero The publication so far exceeds a million and a half likes

The temperature rises. Photo reappears from the time that Lizbeth Rodríguez, host of Exponiendo Infieles, was in the street with only a bra and shorts cachetero.

This sensual photograph was shared by Lizbeth Rodríguez for the following reason: “11.1 million friends? This is real? I’m dreaming? Where does so much magic come from? I love them!!! Millions of thanks!!! Comment ELEVEN letter by letter, send me a screenshot and I’ll follow you.

It should be noted that currently the host of Exponiendo Infieles has more than 12 million fans, so this photo session was a very special occasion. In it, her prominent breasts and shapely legs stand out while she directs her gaze to the camera.

But when it was thought that everything would be congratulations for the youtuber, who turns 26 on Friday, the reality was different.

“Apachurro”, “The one who did not love how she was and got tet … hahaha”, “It is that you are very rich, really”, “You are beautiful, I love your body all beautiful”, “Not even for a model you serve, pa ‘que chin… you exist? ”,“ Sexy you look ”,“ Chula ”,“ Hermosa ”,“ Mmm, mamacita, you are beautiful ”,“ No offense or anything, but you are hot ”,“ Let’s go to a hotel ”.

A few days ago, Lizbeth Rodríguez was once again controversial after giving some tips to women to detect infidelity, which many people took wrong and made it known through her official Instagram account.

But on this occasion, in which a photo reappears from the time the youtuber was in the street with a bra and short cachetero on the occasion of his 11 million followers, users turned to all kinds of messages addressed to Lizbeth Rodríguez:

“How rich you are”, “How rich”, “You are a beautiful princess”, “You are cute and very good”, “Mamasota”, “The net, I already dedicated a pair”, “I love your chi …, baby” , “You are very tasty, baby”, “Uff, how much is your pack?”, “What tet …”, “The magic comes from those tet …”, “If I dedicate one to you, eh”.

For his part, a netizen criticized the work of the host of Exponiendo Infieles, despite having praised her: “Guapísima breaks her courtship.”

When it seemed that now if the congratulations would be the ones that predominate in this publication, the fans of the youtuber did everything to get their attention, although some crossed the line or showed very little education:

“How beautiful you are, delicious, delicious, exquisite”, “What a delicious bonbon”, “I love your bubis, mmm”, “Net you’re super delicious, mommy”, “I fill you all with sem … those breasts and in your mouth” , “Beautiful and huge”, “Pin … chich … tas”, “My heart stopped”, “I love your chi … and your butt, I would like to have it between my legs”, “As he did not turn around to see him the cul … ”.