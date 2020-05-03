Lizbeth Rodríguez more daring than ever, boasts a body in transparencies | Instagram

Showing off her body is that Lizbeth Rodríguez delighted her followers using transparencies in her swimsuit outfit she appears bolder than ever.

These last days the woman who has managed to expose more infidels in Mexico He has shared several photographic sessions in which his beauty and charisma.

Known for being an intelligent, friendly and above all very charismatic woman Lizbeth Rodríguez she would be the ideal woman for many men.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez shares a suggestive dance in Tik tok

Of course, like all women, in addition to being tender, she is also an extremely strong and determined so she is not intimidated by anyone, although perhaps there is an exception and the only person who can handle it at will is her own son Eros who by the way is a very cute and mischievous child.

Having a very beautiful and successful mom may be a little complicated for the little one once he grows up, surely Lizbeth will continue to share photographs like the recent ones where she shows off her body in all its splendor.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Some time ago he shared in an interview that previously he was sad to show his body, but today doesn’t seem to mind a lot and how good because she is very pretty and like all women we should not be ashamed of our body.

Look at the photos of Lizbeth Rodríguez, click here.

Rodríguez is wearing a full swimsuit but on the front it has several transparencies, and some lines that cover its attributes, in the back it is completely black but its rear thanks to the cut it takes makes it look impressive.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

They cannot endure quarantine to save the country!

But if they endure infidelities to save their relationship … # quarantine #infieles – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 28, 2020

“12.4 million friends connected! United among us to get ahead and support us! No matter the distance, no time, no matter the place! We accept ourselves as we are !!! I thank life, for having found each other !!! ” part of its description.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez in full lawsuit with her partner

.