Lizbeth Rodríguez is looking for a boyfriend, launches a call on Twitter | Instagram

Known for exposing unfaithful couples Lizbeth Rodríguez shared in Twitter a news that surely surprised his followers, She’s looking for a boyfriend! launched a call to see who occupies that place.

The post that he just shared a few minutes ago already has quite a few reactions is not unusual because Lizbeth has more than forty-seven thousand followers, only on his Twitter account.

Due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 Lizbeth, like other youtubers, has become quite active on social media.

Although LIzbeth has always been alone, it seems that now it is more and it is not something unusual many people take refuge in their phones to make the quarantine more bearable,

Rodríguez has always been very active at least on her Instagram more than in other social networks, specifically in their stories where they mostly share their daily lives with their followers.

But to tell the truth, the publication he made less than an hour ago for sure caught the attention from more than one of his fans and one or another Internet user.

“Looking for a boyfriend with whom you can message me in quarantine

Looking for a boyfriend with whom you can message me in quarantine – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 16, 2020

Since he made this wish public, both men and women almost immediately began to tell him that they would be the perfect candidates, surprisingly women too, although most are his fans, it does not stop surprising the call level what’s wrong with it.

She is a person quite loved by her admirers, but she is also someone who is criticized by others more, despite it, Lizbeth only just send you blessings and continue living his life, working hard and educating his little son whom everyone knows he loves.

.