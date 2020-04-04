Lizbeth Rodriguez in miniskirt takes over tiktok | Instagram

Former Badabun Girl Lizbeth Rodríguez shared with her more than 4 million followers of her account tiktok how it looks in mini skirt surprising more than one and seizing the social network once again.

Lizbeth seems that she does not want to settle for being one of the most popular influencers on both Instagram and YouTube, so now she also wants to be the most popular on TikTok and there is no doubt that it is succeeding.

This is where he shows his best steps dance, funny videos of herself, along with her son and imitations.

On this occasion, the young youtuber made a comic video where he wore a tremendous velvet miniskirt brown color and a crop top in long black boots, while doing an imitation.

Hey, I don’t like your videos, “was what was said in the video he made.

To what she did a gesture of contempt but in a funny way making his thousands of followers laugh with whom he shares day by day.

The tiktok with just a few hours of its publication, has almost 70 thousand likes, more of 900 thousand reproductions and endless comments.

As expected, lately Lizbeth has been more than ever present on all your social networks Due to the isolation in which he finds himself due to the global crisis, something that has made his millions of followers happy.

It is worth mentioning that in your Instagram already has more than 12 million followers, a goal that was recently reached and that will undoubtedly continue to increase the amount, since its content is worth enjoying for hours.

One of the most controversial tiktoks that the influencer has done is one where it appears characterized as a horse while dancing a remix of Wild pony, showing that he does not care about the criticism of his haters.

