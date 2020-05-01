Lizbeth Rodríguez in danger, finds a snake at her home | Instagram

The former host of exposing infidels Lizbeth Rodríguez surprised and a little terrified shared on her Instagram account that a snake had gotten into her house so she I was in danger.

The host and youtuber has a habit of sharing her daily life through her Instagram and it is not surprising that when something good happens to her immediately, she shares it as well as when negative things happen to her.

Being such a woman reckless, strong, determined and above all brave, sometimes he cannot avoid feeling fear and it is normal.

It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to fight on Tiktok

The fact of finding anything foreign to your house is even more surprising when they are bugs or wild animals that interrupt your tranquility.

This time Lizbeth was not without a surprise, but don’t panic, nothing bad happened, in fact she was a snake, however was his own son in a costumeOnly that when she plays with him, she makes it so real that even one gets scared because she emanates that fear in her videos and of course she does not battle because she has a degree in Theater and an excellent actress.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Rodríguez was at home in the dining room and began to say loudly impressed “What is that? It’s a snake noooo”, when suddenly the little Eros turns and begins to walk of the most tender and curious.

During the day Lizbeth was excitedly sharing some of her followers’ tik toks imitating her with some of her iconic phrases in Exposing infidelsA little less than an hour ago, she shared a congratulation to all the children for this holiday in honor of them.

The ex girl Badabun It has increased its popularity despite the hard blow the company received due to the controversy with other youtubers.

Read also: Kevin Achutegui admits that all the controversy was his fault

.