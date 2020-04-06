Lizbeth Rodríguez, impressive shared photo in ruins | Instagram

The famous driver Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a new publication where she appears on several photographs looking extremely attractive but in ruins.

Don’t be scared she is not in ruins but rather the place where she is are some ruins, which brings a different touch to your snapshots.

Always looking impeccable Lizbeth He continually amazes those who see his photographs as he looks increasingly attractive.

“Beautiful brunette … dance with me and you get me out of this pain!” part of its description.

There are three photographs where she appears wearing an outfit that although does not attract much attention, she looks elegant, it is a two-piece suit, made up of a fake and a long-sleeved top, in beige color accompanied by boots in a red tone.

“I dance with you whatever you want mommy,” said his “girlfriend” Celeste Pellegrini with whom he has a great friendship.

Rodríguez has a huge domain with the cameras is theater graduate and she masters the art of acting, so she knows which angles favor her, she is quite a professional model.

In the first photo he appears from the front with his arms outstretched, the second photo is more flirtatious as it appears in profile, revealing its impressive charms The third photograph is similar to the first one except that his arms are behind his back.

Lizbeth in company with her team, they have recharged their batteries to “clean the world of lies”, is the premise of her new program which has the name “Corajillo”, something that the host and graduate in theater has is that she is constantly looking for a way to renew herself, she is never quiet and it is something to applaud.

Rodríguez is a very dear person for his admirers Although there are also many people who criticize her, she is not intimidated and continues doing what she likes and will continue to do so for sure.

