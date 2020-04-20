Lizbeth Rodríguez, if something happens to me I blame Juan de Dios Pantoja publicly | Instagram

Since the controversy between Juan de Dios Pantoja And Lizbeth Rodríguez reached a point where she feels threatened, making it clear that if something happens to blame Juan de Dios publicly.

Due to certain threats you have received in your accounts social networks same that she shared through her stories.

A few hours ago he shared a new video on his YouTube channel that he titled “case closed”, where he expressed his feelings about the whole situation that arose.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez and Kenia Could send you a hidden message to Kimberly Loaiza

Lizbeth was singled out by Juan de Dios as he said that she had leaked her intimate videos, Rodríguez clarified that she had not shared them.

“I would never have shared them, I am a mother I have a child I know that the content they see is seen by children, it is something very ugly, obviously it is something illegal, he mentioned it is in his words, not in mine,” Lizbeth mentioned.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The fact that I want to blame her for all the things that started to come out something that would have been avoided since the first tweet that the driver shared since he affirms that Pantoja should have done a live show and showed his entire cell phone and made it clear that she was indeed lying or could have put the rope around his neck by himself.

Due to this “lawsuit” Lizbeth began to receive threats from the followers of the interpreter of Tactic, so through the video in question makes Juan de Dios Pantoja publicly responsible if something were to happen to him.

Rodríguez made it very clear that he is not afraid of anyone but he knows what the youtuber He is capable and she mentioned it during the video herself, so with this video she is making sure that nothing happens to her.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza could be locked up, says Lizbeth Rodríguez and worries

For those who say … photo has already been uploaded !!! Friends realize!

We have not seen Kim, if she believes in her “man” or is she going to forgive him or has she already forgiven him or whatever, well why not?

But where is Kim? Seriously!!! pic.twitter.com/gcVgwgSBYL – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 19, 2020

.