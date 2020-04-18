Lizbeth Rodríguez: I told you not to mess with me Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

A huge controversy has been unleashed between Lizbeth Rodríguez, Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza and Kevin Achutegui and social networks have been the center of battle.

In fact Lizbeth has pointed out that this is to help Loaiza to separate from someone who hurts her, who mistreats and deceives her; However, they assure that the war between her and Pantoja began with the ridicule they have thrown at her in videos that have been uploaded to Youtube.

The girl who became famous for Exposing Infidels shared a message on Twitter for Juan de Dios Pantoja in which he claims not to be afraid of him.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja, they filter alleged supposed video, networks support Kimberly Loaiza

I told you not to mess with me! I’m not afraid of you! Wrote the youtuber.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Friend! Since the numbers are the ones that interest you … it’s your time to get money out of Pantoja, and if he doesn’t give it, confess to Kim everything! You already did it! Information is power! Remember it! Get rid of your contract! https://t.co/n266qZAIZm – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 18, 2020

Lizbeth Rodríguez accused Juan de Dios Pantoja of mistreating and completely managing Kimberly Loaiza, in addition to maintaining a relationship with another man, who turned out to be a friend of his girlfriend too, reason why many related him to the case of treason between Karla Panini and Karla Luna.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja will close his YouTube channel, challenges Lizbeth Rodríguez

You were very quiet … You wanted proof, right? Say something sir! We want to see Kim see the live video !!! Live right now !!! @KimberlyLoaiza_ we want you to open those messages !!! https://t.co/PgWiLTrP4j – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 18, 2020

After the accusations, Pantoja pointed out that Rodríguez still works for Badabun and who seek to harm the happiness of their family; in addition to accusing her of being a liar and there is no evidence of what she says.

For your part, the youtuber was not silent and responded with a conversation between her and Kevin, which they point out to be false, in which they talk about a night with Juan de Dios.

.