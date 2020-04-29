Lizbeth Rodríguez is terrified in a cemetery | Instagram

As always, the driver Lizbeth Rodríguez is adept at living adventures in exotic places, this time she was inside a cemetery doing a tour.

It was on his journey when he was in Nayarit State who decided to venture into one of the oldest pantheons based on his own research.

That trip will probably be shared in several videos for your channel, so your followers and subscribers will surely be on the lookout for your publications.

Since the tour started Lizbeth he was very aware of what he was seeing and it caught his attention that in some parts there were tombs in perfect order and others that appeared and had nothing to do with the others.

“Friends! My team and I could not leave our last trip through Nayarit without visiting the famous Hidalgo Cemetery, the story behind it is really scary. Do you dare to see it?” video description.

Also other details that I saw is that some of the structures I found were quite exuberant and others quite simple.

“It really is the first time that I am afraid of being in a pantheon,” said Lizbeth.

Rodríguez is characterized by being a fairly fresh, dynamic, smart and above all a worker, she is the greatest virtue that she has above all things besides a very good sense of humor as well as reckless.

Lizbeth and her team were very scared because in one part of the video everyone saw something moving, first they heard a noise like something falling and later they believed they saw someone standing at the side of a grave, for his part Rodríguez gave one of the most terrifying screams of fear ever heard by him.

