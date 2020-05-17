Lizbeth Rodríguez finally shares her secrets | Instagram

Thanks to the fact that Lizbeth Rodríguez shared through a video in her account Instagram what are some of its most important secrets and tips.

Known for having been the host of the controversial program for years “Exposing infidels” Lizbeth Little by little became recognized but at the same time criticized.

The program consisted of reviewing cell phones of couples and exposing those who were unfaithful, those who managed to pass the test were rewarded with money.

As the years went by Lizbeth was earning more and more popularity until he became an icon in the Badabun company, which was where he worked, but he later decided to leave the company and start she alone with new projects that included a similar program.

Much was said that the program in which he participated was false and that many of the people who they acted it was simply people hired to act.

In case the program has been true or not, what is certain is that Rodríguez helped many people and managed to get hold of several tips and secrets to discover an unfaithful person.

All this he said in his recent video that he shared for his millions of followers, in it he explains some tips for you to realize if your partner is unfaithful to youl.

“Do you know if they are being unfaithful? Here are some tips for you to find out if your partner has someone else. Friend, notice,” he wrote in the video description.

If your partner offers to do any errands and manages to leave, it is time to begin to suspect, he clarified Lizbeth, just as if his cell phone when he is with you has it turned upside down or simply turns it off it means that there is something strange happening.

Another tip that the driver gives us that if your partner (although she only mentions men) goes out to answer a call or gets into the car, it is probably to talk to her lover.

Keep these in mind secrets and tips so that when you witness one you are aware and do not continue playing with you.

