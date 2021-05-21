Lizbeth Rodríguez excited for her next birthday! | Instagram

One of the most controversial personalities and celebrities on the Internet as well as Laura bozzo is her dear friend Lizbeth Rodríguez who in a few days will turn 27 years old, this reminded us with some Photos which he recently shared on his Instagram account.

The young youtuber was born on May 22, 1994 in Tijuana, Baja California, her name is immediately identified today because she became known in the Badabun company thanks to the program “Exposing infidels“.

Although he had to leave the company the popularity of Lizbeth Rodriguez It did not diminish a bit, it has managed to stay among the public’s preference despite being constantly criticized, especially for having exposed infidelities of other celebrities like her.

Loved and adored by many as well as hated by others, the still 26-year-old girl shared three photos on her official Instagram account a day ago, where she refers to her next 27 years of age.

“I reached 27”, wrote Lizbeth Rodríguez in the publication, where she appeared inside a beautiful convertible car, this apparently was sporty and in a beautiful red color, the model, youtuber and driver was wearing a white dress for it it immediately stood out in the images.

In addition to being white it also had a kind of ruffles on the upper part, but something quite large, without a doubt immediately the eyes were directed to this part of his garment, only this part was somewhat bulky from there on out and from what is He could see in the 3 photos it was quite tight.

In the first image she is sitting inside the car, and for the second and third images she finds herself with half a body outside, but she is still inside the convertible, she holds herself with her hands on the door, which by the way only has two for the two seats .

Perhaps she is extremely excited by the fact that in two days she will be her birthday, that same emotion is projected in the photos that were taken of her, because surely you already know that she is fascinated by taking photos this comment was made by her boyfriend Esteban Villagomez the day he asked her to be a boyfriend, which by the way he shared it in a video.

Surely in two days she will receive a lot of love, not only from her family and friends but also from her followers who adore her, we hope that day she will have the best time.