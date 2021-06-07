Lizbeth Rodríguez dress nothing hides … and surprises! | Instagram

She did not hide much! Lizbeth Rodríguez left her loyal followers stunned, this when choosing for an interview a dress that not only dazzled because it was quite short, but also because it did not hide much of her impressive anatomy.

The former girl Badabun decided to show her followers on Instagram who are responsible for the song La Chica Badabun, which was inspired by her; However, the interview went to the background because Internet users could not take their eyes off her spectacular figure, which very little was hidden in her wardrobe.

Lizbeth Rodríguez appeared in front of the cameras with a very fitted and short light-colored dress, which not only left her beautiful legs in view of everyone, but also made it clear that she was not wearing anything underneath it and saw more than what was expected.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez Apparently she felt quite comfortable in this way and she did not care what her dress allowed to see, a situation for which she continued her interview normally and published it on her official Instagram account.

The beauty Lizbeth Rodriguez He complemented his outfit with tennis shoes and his straight hair, not forgetting an elegant mask to avoid contagion by Covid-19, something from which he has fortunately been saved despite having been in contact with infected people.

The YouTube star’s video was shared a day ago and has exceeded 600,000 views on Instagram. The comment box did not hide anything regarding what netizens saw in the video.

