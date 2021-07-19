Lizbeth Rodríguez dances wearing a flirty black swimsuit | Instagram

The driver and actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video It could be one of the most flirtatious he has shared, however he does so continuously.

For the beautiful former host of exposing infidels, it is quite easy to show off her charms, since she is the owner of a exquisite figureOf course, over the years she has undergone several beauty treatments to achieve a perfect figure, which her followers would affirm without a doubt.

This video was shared through his official Instagram account 3 days ago, it seems that Lizbeth Rodriguez you are on top of a building resting or getting ready to enjoy your stay in this cute outfit.

The beautiful host shared this new publication because she had noticed that her number of followers increased.

When I see that we are already 11.3 million friends, what a thrill, How do they make me feel like you are friends, hehe! Thank you for being, for being and for fighting with me! Thank you for sharing with me day by day of your wonderful essence and your beautiful soul! “

Every time that Lizbeth or another celebrity like her tends to celebrate the increase in her number of followers, we can see this in the accounts of both Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, with whom she has had some problems on several occasions in the past.

The design that the flirtatious driver and current girlfriend are wearing Esteban Villagomez It is quite striking, since the video is recording it in perspective what we can from top to bottom is that the upper part has a cross that exposes its charms from the bottom, we can also see its tiny waist and flat abdomen.

Rodríguez dances to the sound of a combined audio, it is a kind of remix of the song Chiquitita from the Abba group, while the song progresses little by little, he makes movements with his hips, surely more than one of his followers was fascinated when they saw it.

Thatoooo !!!! Enjoy it to the fullest, that’s what hurts the mediocre! Many blessings and may those friends keep uploading !!!! You can’t buy that flow, it comes from the factory! “, Wrote an admirer.

A large part of her millions of followers on Instagram adore the beautiful host and actress, they support her in each of the projects she undertakes and they are aware of her publications on all her social networks.