With the wave of complaints against influencers, a new rumor has been brewing for a few days, it is said that very soon Lizbeth Rodríguez could receive a lawsuit from Kimberly loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja.

It was through a video where this assumption began to go viral, although the news for a few days has been circulating on social networks without ceasing to be popular.

Es Neta was the program in charge of sharing this news on its YouTube channel, its title was “This happened at dawn! Lizbeth Rodriguez about to step on the prison for Kimberly Loaiza “, from minute 7:20 the main news began, we will present it to you right away.

Since the case of Yoseline Hoffman better known as YosStop became public and especially her current situation, where she is linked to the process and deprived of her freedom, some Internet users immediately began to refer to other personalities of the show who are influencers and social media celebrities.

The video currently has 17,729 views in addition to 102 comments referring to the legal situation in which it could be found. actress and former host of the Badabun company.

Phanye Hernández and Juan de Dios Pantoja could file a complaint against Lizbeth Rodríguez and they are already preparing it, “said Iván Plascencia.

All this due to a story uploaded by the youtuber herself, where it is believed she could have already made the complaint against the actress and host of the “Secrets” program.

The proof that could be presented according to the Es Neta driver is a video that she herself shared a long time ago in which she claimed to have evidence, some videos, about her husband’s infidelity where he was in bed with a minor.

The speculations that are presented in said video assure that the lawsuit is already in process, although nothing has been assured about it, as mentioned at the beginning they are only rumors which could be referring to a totally different matter.

In addition to the fact that the name of Kimberly Loaiza was not mentioned at all as involved, in any case it was that of her husband Juan de Dios who apparently already has the process in hand, in the event that he is doing it, it is surely for his wife.