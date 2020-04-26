Lizbeth Rodríguez continues dispute with Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

The youtuber and host Lizbeth Rodríguez shared an image in which it seems that she wants to continue the conflict with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

It was ten days ago that a controversy began between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez involving Kevin Achutegui the photographer of Kimberly Loaiza.

Starting when Rodríguez stated that Achutegui and Pantoja They had a love relationship, for this evidence was requested but they were not presented because the youtuber said that such evidence was on the phone of both.

To make matters worse, intimate videos of the interpreter of “Tactic” where he appeared with two different women although in the second video the face of the young woman was not seen, there were several accusations that were made to him, however everything was left in assumptions because in reality nothing was verified besides the videos were already a little old.

This does not mean that Lizbeth was going to stay with her arms crossed and is that before she stated that she did not want to cause Loaiza harm but that she wanted John of God he moved away from Achutegui and apparently he did not do it because it was when he revealed everything.

John of God recently revealed that he and Kimberly They had separated, and although it has not been officially confirmed (since Loaiza continues to wear the engagement ring that he gave her) everything seems to indicate that she is serious.

“Believe me, I want what is happening to be a lie,” he recently shared on his Twitter account.

Lizbeth’s capture | Instagram

It was to this publication that Rodríguez took screenshot and she wrote a message that she seems to want to continue with the conflict with Juan de Dios since she herself wanted to put everything aside, perhaps she still feels a grudge that both did not declare “their relationship” Pantoja and Achutegui.

